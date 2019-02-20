Bicentennial quilt show planned

SIDNEY — Planning continues to organize a year-long series of attractions and events to celebrate the 200 year anniversary of Shelby County.

One of the featured events under development is an antique and vintage quilt show. All quilts will be displayed April 27 at the Hardin United Methodist Church, in Hardin.

Area residents are invited to loan their quilts for the exhibit. An antique quilt is considered to be 50 years of age or older. To be described as a vintage quilt, it must be 25 years to 49 years of age. This exhibit will not be judged, rather its intent is simply to display the fiber artistic skills of Shelby County ancestors. Space is limited to 40 quilts, so those interested in displaying a family quilt are encouraged to register soon.

Requirements of the exhibits:

1. Exhibits must be 25 years of age or older.

2. Exhibits must be clean and free of odors and animal hair.

3. Exhibits must be in good condition, no tears or holes.

4. Exhibits can be quilted or tie knotted.

5. Coverlets will not be accepted.

Quilts are to be dropped off at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave, Sidney, anytime between April 22 and 25 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. After the show, quilts can be picked up at the Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Rd, in Hardin between 5 and 6 p.m., April 27.

Entry forms are required for exhibitors and can be downloaded from the bicentennial section of the Sidney Visitors Bureau website at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com, the ShelbyCountyBicentennial2019 Facebook page or picked up at the Ross Historical Center. All forms must be submitted to the Ross Historical Center by April 15.