Five generations

A five-generation family recently posed for a photo. They are, clockwise from top, grandfather Jason Courter, of Russia; father Caleb Courter holding baby Kian Courter, both of Russia; great-great-grandmother Vera M. Piper, of Sidney; and great-grandmother Diane Courter, of Sidney.
