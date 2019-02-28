Committee considers Dump the Pump Day

SIDNEY — For the last 13 years, people around the country have supported mass transportation and the environment every third Thursday in June.

Dump the Pump Day encourages non-gasoline-based transport that day.

The Shelby County Transportation Planning Committee hopes that Shelby Countians will join the movement in its 14th year. During its recent quarterly meeting, the group discussed the possibility of spearheading an observance here, June 20.

Glen Massie noted that it has been observed in Springfield for some time. The mayor makes a proclamation; Lee’s donates chicken to bus riders.

It was suggested that perhaps in Shelby County, an observance could be tied to bicentennial celebrations this year.

Committee Chairperson Michelle Caserta said she would talk with county commissioners and Shelby Transit about the feasibility of a Dump the Pump Day in Sidney.

In other business, the committee:

• Discussed the development of two new surveys; one, to get feedback from human resources professionals at local businesses about how much transportation or lack of it affects hiring and attendance of employees; and an updated one for the general public and job seekers.

• Discussed whether a connector route between Shelby and Logan, Champaign, Darke or Auglaize counties is need.

• Discussed how to develop an online and social media presence for the committee.

• Noted that too many social service agencies have “tunnel vision” and don’t realize when people who may need transportation “fall through the cracks” between services.

• Brainstormed ideas for how to get the word out more concerning the committee and its mission.

