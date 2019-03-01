SCARF to host ’80s prom

SIDNEY — It was the era of Pac-Man, Reaganomics and “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

We wore shoulder pads and acid-washed jeans, high-top shoes and permed hair, neon colors and bold designs.

Eight-track tapes were a thing of the past. It was brand new cassette tapes that asked “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” and the answers came: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “What I Like about You.”

“Time after Time,” Michael, Madonna, Tina, Cyndi and their fellow rockers told us, “Don’t Stop Believin’” even though “Papa Don’t Preach” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” If we weren’t going to “Beat It,” we were “Walking on Sunshine.”

The 1980s were a “Thriller” of a decade. Want to go back?

The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) will host “The 80s Prom Dance Party,” March 9, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at Rolling Hills, 105 E. Russell Road.

Tickets for the fundraiser, which will support SCARF’s mission to help pets at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, cost $20 per person. They are available online at http://80spromforpets.bpt.me and at the door.

The event will feature Joe Laber as master of ceremonies and Zachary Hill as disc jockey. Besides dancing to ’80s hits, attendees will enjoy snacks, a 50/50 raffle and a Rubik’s Cube contest (the Rubik’s Cube was invented in the 1980s).

A prom for adults, attendees can take their own beer to the BYOB dance.

“(They) are encouraged to come in ’80s prom attire. That could include prom dresses and tuxes or suits. Or dress like your favorite ’80s singer, band or duo or come dressed as your favorite ’80s celebrity from TV or the movies,” Laber said in an email. “We will feature a selfie wall for fun ’80s pics.”

The Rolling Hills staff and SCARF board members will select a prom king and queen — the couple who best represent the ’80s theme in their attire or costume. The prom royalty will win tickets to “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience,” which will be presented at Hobart Arena in Troy, May 11.

So on March 9, pet-lovers, fun-lovers and ’80s fans should leave Alf, the Knight Rider, Harry, Sally and ET at home and (with apologies to Bob Seger) ”drift back in time and find their feet down on — Russell Road.”

