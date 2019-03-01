Children’s musical set for Cameo Theatre

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council will present the Stars Within Reach Children’s Theater’s production of “Chocolate Milk por Favor,” March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave.

The plot concerns Johnny, who is a big fan of school, but that all changes when the new kid, Gabe, arrives. Gabe doesn’t speak any English, and that doesn’t stop Johnny from going out of his way to be unkind. What will Johnny do when Gabe starts to make new friends? Will he join in the fun of making a new friend or turn the other way? Based on the book by Maria Dismondy, this heartwarming story shows how a simple act of kindness is worth more than a thousand words.

Stars Within Reach Productions’ mission is to create, produce and provide access to professional theatre for young and family audiences nationwide. By producing outstanding theater that entertains, stimulates and educates, the company seeks to enhance character education among young people. Stars Within Reach offers enrichment beyond the classroom, giving America’s children a thrilling day at the theater.

Tickets cost $6 for adults, $4 for children. They are available at Ron & Nita’s, by phone at 498-2787 and at the door the day of the performance.