‘On Your Feet’ opens at Schuster Center

DAYTON — The Victoria Theatre Association opens the Dayton engagement of the hit Broadway musical, “On Your Feet” tonight, March 5.

It runs through March 10 in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

Based on the life story of seven-time Grammy-winning, international superstar, Gloria Estefan, and her husband, 19-time Grammy-winning producer-musician-entrepreneur, Emilio Estefan, the production stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez as Emilio Estefan.

Tickets are available by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

The cast also stars Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin as Gloria’s mother, Gloria Fajardo; Debra Cardona as Gloria’s grandmother, Consuelo; Jason Martinez as Gloria’s father, Jose Fajardo; Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Carlos Carreras and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the national tour of “On Your Feet,”, including Music Director Clay Ostwald, who is assistant music director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet, Jorge Casas, who is music director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla.

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production. Her past regional credits include “In the Heights,” “West Side Story” and “The D*Word.”

Martinez stars in NBC Universo’s TV series “El Vato” (available on Netflix) and was recently seen in the hit series “Senora Acero 2” on Telemundo. Mauricio has starred in Mexican productions of several Broadway plays and musicals. He made his U.S. theater debut in Kansas City Repertory’s production of “Evita” as Che in 2016.