Democrat Women elect officers

SIDNEY — Virginia Thompson was elected chairperson of the Shelby County Democrat Women at the group’s recent reorganizational meeting.

Thompson is a retired teacher who spent 26 years serving Anna Local Schools. She has been peripherally involved in Democratic politics for many years.

Other 2019 officers include Ann Allenbaugh, secretary; Sue Fair, treasurer; and June Laughlin, vice chairperson.

Membership in the local group group is open to Shelby County women interested in discussing and promoting Democratic politics in a collaborative, harmonious, fact-based environment. Additionally, the group works to support elected members of the Shelby County Democrat Party’s Central Committee as they advance Democratic policies and candidates.

For information, email thompsonjg@nktelco.net.