Library showcases Stallings art

SIDNEY — The artist of the month in March at the Amos Library Art Gallery, 230 E. North St., is local resident Lori Stallings.

Her paintings are done in acrylic, watercolor and collage. Nature, animals and life in the country inspire her. She has been experimenting with collage, as well as creating representational, loosely painted florals.

“I’ve always expressed myself through drawing and painting, and my first painting class was at age 13,” Stallings said. “Any chance I got, I would be drawing and experimenting with watercolor. My high school art teacher was a great influence, teaching me about color, perspective, fiber art, ceramics and more.” She teaches watercolor classes on Tuesdays for beginners and intermediate students. Stallings also has prints, notecards and original paintings available at Gallery 2:TEN in Sidney.

The exhibit may be seen during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.