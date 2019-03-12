‘Fairy Tale Misfits’ to open at Cameo

SIDNEY — Sock amd Buskin Players will present a children’s theater production of “Fairy Tale Misfits” in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave., at 2 and 6 p.m., Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door.

The play, by Jeff Fluharty, tells the story of an old woman recounting an adventure from her youth. The audience follows her younger self as she meets a talking groundhog and a crazy assortment of misfits who were cut from familiar fairy tales. They travel through the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters to the magical place known as Story Teller Land. The story is a lighthearted comedy with the underlying positive themes of inclusion and acceptance.

It will be performed by two casts totalling 49 children. Each cast will perform twice: the blue cast, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.; the yellow cast, Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Fairy Tale Misfits” has been directed by Jenni Jeske, of St. Paris, managed by Kimberly Pistone, of Sidney, produced by Ken Pistone, of Sidney, with tech support and set design by Raymond Jeske, of St. Paris.

“Our story is framed around the trait of inclusion,” wrote Ken in his program notes. “It was our desire to create a youth program inclusinve of kids of all ages, any experience level and available to the home school community and traditional educational outlets. Our motto was that if anyone had the heart and desire to be part of this play, we were going to include them.

“The production team wondered at the outset of this adventure if this tale would have a happy ending. We were elated every step of the way on this journey. From the overwhelming turnout of kids at our first casting call to the enthusiastic parents who have been so helpful and supportive and to the community who has donated so much to allow this story to be told,” he said.

Appearing in the blue cast are Ava Bertke as Ms. Rosewood, Ellie Pistone as Ellie, Audrey Krites as Groundhog, Ari Jeske as Mac, Gabi Shamblin as Jacqueline, Alijah Jeske as Fork in the Road, Sarah Patten as Queen White-Out, Sage Geier as Mary, Mama Bear and the Vegetarian Witch, Valerie Sharp as Pink Pearl, Payten Nitschke as Big Mistake, Charli Curtner as Delete, Autumn Endicott as Sleepless Beauty, Scarlett O’Keefe as Fairy Godfather, Anneliese Jeske as Indecisive Goldilocks, and Makaylie Martin as Prince Appalling.

Also Lilia Longbrake as Little Red Robin Hood, Willow Smith as Little Inverted Mermaid, Ricky Bertke as Origami Pork, Jordan Calvert as Captain Chinook, Mia O’Keefe as Big Bad Platypus and Baby Bear, Madi Grigsby as Wonderful Stepmother, River Pistone as Sophisticated Troll, Lucas Nitschke as Prince Raponio and Papa Bear, Trinity Smith as the Keeper’s Assistant and Zoe Endicott as the Assistant’s Helper.

Appearing in the yellow cast are Rylie Warner as Ms. Rosewood, Crista Bartlett as Ellie, Pippin Pistone as Groundhog, Ari Jeske as Mac, Scarlett Pistone as Jacqueline, Nevaeh Burt as Fork in the Road, Adeline White as Queen White-Out, Bethany Haverfield as Mary, Mama Bear and the Vegetarian Witch, Lauren McCall as Pink Pearl, Caylee Lamb as Big Mistake, Charli Curtner as Delete, Autumn Endicott as Sleepless Beauty, Addison Hewitt as Fairy Godfather, Anneliese Jeske as Indecisive Goldilocks, and Sam Warner as Prince Appalling and the Assistant’s Helper.

Also Sophia Carter as Little Red Robin Hood, Maddie Warner as Little Inverted Mermaid, Gabriel Carter as Origami Pork, Jordan Calvert as Captain Chinook, Ava Fridley as Big Bad Platypus and Baby Bear, Lillie Warner as Wonderful Stepmother, Jackson Warner as Sophisticated Troll, Damon Clem as Prince Raponio, Trinity Smith as the Keeper’s Assistant and Kaden Kinell as Papa Bear.