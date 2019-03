TROY — WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, will offer flight ground school classes in weekly sessions beginning April 2 for 11 weeks.

The fee is $250. Classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org. Call 937-335-9226 for information.

Instructor Pete Demers brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. He has more than 4,000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA-approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as a pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. Demers is manager of ground training at PSA and also serves as a volunteer at the WACO Air Museum.