SIDNEY — Fight MS will host a bingo game, April 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Veterans Service Center, 1265 4th Ave.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will play 10 games of bingo for $20. Each game will have a prize of at least $50. There will also be prizes from Avon, Do Terra, Tupperware, Color Street, 31, LipSense, Kathy’s Kollection, PartyLite, Mary Kay and Tastefully Simple.

Planned, too, are a raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Refreshments will be available to purchase.