‘Romeo and Juliet’ at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare, directed by Emily Beisner, April 5 through April 14 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua.

The tale of Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare’s most popular romantic tragedies. The timeless story tells the tale of two, star-crossed lovers caught between the feuding families of Capulet and Montague.

“When choosing this play, I knew right away I wanted to have it in a modern time period. I just didn’t know which time period. Then my good friend, Jess Ritz, threw out the idea of having it set in the 1980s, and the rest was history,” said Beisner.

Still set in Verona and using the original language, this production will be a blend of contemporary and classic elements. The wall between two families gets torn down, accelerating their hate and thus: “Go hence, to have more talk of these sad things; For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”

“I’m so proud of all my actors and crew. They are working hard to bring you a great performance that you will remember for years to come,” added Beisner.

Newcomers to the stage include Cameron Godsey, of Troy, who will play Romeo; Enrique Rivera-Cerezo,of Dayton, who will play Paris; Katalina St. Yves, of Piqua, who will play Lady Capulet; and Kristen Meyer, of Covington, who will play Rosaline and one of the watchmen.

Those returning to the stage are Raven Boerger, of Russia, who will play Juliet; Matt Beisner, of Troy, who will play Capulet; Kevin Grogean, of Fletcher, who will play Montigue; Austin Swigert, of Houston, who will play Tybalt; and Chris Garner, of Piqua, will portray a homeless man.

“In this classic romance, Shakespeare captured what it means to find love and to fight for what you want, no matter the social or political issues,” said Beisner. “This tale still stands the test of time.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., April 5, 6, 12 and 13 and 3 p.m., April 14. Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for seniors and are available for purchase with cash at the door.

For information, call 937-778-8600.