Dorothy Love plans fashion show, tea

SIDNEY — The annual Ohio Living Dorothy Love Ladies Spring Tea and Fashion Affair will be Tuesday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in the Amos Community Center at the retirment community, 3003 W. Cisco Road.

This event features volunteer models wearing fashions from the campus’s Twice Around Shop, a thrift shop which sells gently used clothing, jewelry, accessories and home decor.

All of the proceeds benefit the Auxiliary Fund, which distributes funds for needs throughout the Ohio Living Dorothy Love community. Recently the auxiliary purchased a blanket warmer for the healthcare section of the campus.

For reservations, call 497-5116.