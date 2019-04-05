Houston Association needs trustees

HOUSTON — Trustees of the Houston Community Association discussed the need for new members and additional trustees during their regular meeting, Wednesday, April 3.

They plan to send a letter to area residents asking for help in recruiting participation in the association.

In other business, the trustees:

• Announced that the Houston Fire Department will host the Fireman’s Breakfast, Sunday, April 7, at 9 a.m., in the fire station along Russia-Houston Road.

• Reported that building rentals are good for April, May and June, so people wishing to rent the Community Building should have several dates in mind for their events.

• Noted that volunteers and one paid person are needed to operate the association’s food booth at the Shelby County Fair. Anyone interested should attend a meeting at 7 p.m., May 1, to talk with the trustees.