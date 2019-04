SIDNEY — There will be a mini-golf competition at Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., after hours, Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

Teams of up to four adults 18 and older will play a series of nine holes set and themed in the stacks.

Prizes will be awarded for holes-in-one on specific holes. Teams can register at 492-8354. There is no charge to participate.