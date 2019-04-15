Alzheimer’s Assn. sets volunteer training

DAYTON — Community members interested in volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter, can attend Volunteer Training Day, Thursday, April 18, in the chapter office, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton.

The event, which is a series of workshops and breakout sessions, is geared toward helping new volunteers interested in becoming a part of the chapter’s speaker’s bureau or who are interested in leading a support group for caregivers. During the event, participants will learn about the mission, vision, programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, in addition to the requirements for becoming a volunteer. The sessions start at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

To register or get information, call 937-610-7011 or email jallbery@alz.org.

The Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby.