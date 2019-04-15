Retirement workshop series in May

SIDNEY — Seniormark LLC will offer a Life after Work workshop series in May.

The transition to retirement can be an overwhelming and confusing process. Many people have done research and asked dozen of friends and family members questions only to be left with more questions. In Seniormark’s Life after Work series of workshops, some of those questions will be answered.

The first workshop will focus on Medicare planning. Workshop leaders will introduce the four parts of Medicare (A,B,C and D) and finish outline options along with the associated costs involved with each. The workshop will be given twice: May 6 at the Vandalia Branch Library, 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, and May 7 in the Seniormark office, 2551 Michigan St., Sidney.

The next workshop is Social Security planning. Outlining topics such as maximizing benefits and various claiming strategies, The workshop is designed to help people decide when and how to take Social Security as well as figure how the benefit might fit into a retirement income plan as a whole. The workshop will be May 9 in the Seniormark office in Sidney.

The last workshop will focus on 401(k) planning. This workshop will cover all of the best options and the strengths and weaknesses of each. We will also teach attendees how to avoid uncomfortable losses and costly mistakes. The workshop will be May 14 in the Seniormark office in Sidney.

All workshops start at 5:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Advance registration is requested. Register by calling 492-8800, emailing admin@seniormark.com or visiting www.seniormark.com/workshops.