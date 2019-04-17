Coin Club awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club has awarded a $500 scholarship to Houston High School senior Shelby Ayers and a $300 scholarship to Jackson Center High School senior Riley Jackson.

Each student also received a silver eagle coin.

Applicants for the scholarships submitted essays answering the question, “Will A Cashless Society Mean The Death Of Coins?” Essays were judged by a Gary Yates and Dick Bollenbacher.

The club began awarding scholarships in 1994. Graduating seniors in all high schools in Shelby County, the Upper Valley Career Center and in home schools were eligible to apply.

The scholarships are supported by an annual coin show. This year’s show will be May 19.