Youth orchestra, chorus set auditions

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Youth Symphony, Springfield Youth Chamber Orchestra, Springfield Youth String Ensemble and Springfield Children’s Chorus, all educational components of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO), will have auditions for new students for the 2019-2020 season, May 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

All orchestral instruments are welcome to audition for the orchestras and the Children’s Chorus is seeking vocalists in the fifth through 10th grades or with unchanged voices. The high priorities for auditions are violins (intermediate through advanced levels), viola (all levels), cello (all levels), oboe, trumpet, horn, trombone and percussion.

Under the direction of Music Director Carlos Elias, of Cedarville University, the Springfield Youth Symphony (SYS) provides ensemble and solo performance opportunities in a full orchestra setting through concerts and outreach activities. The Youth String Ensemble (SYSE) and Youth Chamber Orchestra (SYCO), led by Janet Fu, of Sidney City Schools, and Julie Ellis, of Worthington City Schools, respectively, serve beginning and intermediate string players in a group performance experience that introduces members to string literature with a focus on ensemble skills. The Children’s Chorus (SCC), led by conductor Sean Hurley, of Beavercreek City Schools, offers vocalists an opportunity to sing in a traditional children’s chorus setting, performing a wide range of musical genres, from folk song to popular music. During this upcoming season, SCC students will have the opportunity to perform in the May 2020 Springfield Symphony Performance of “Carmina Burana” along with the Springfield Chorale. Rehearsals for the SYO and SCC are Monday evenings from August to March at the John Legend Theater.

The Springfield Youth Orchestra program features opportunities for chamber music, professional coaching and instruction from SSO members, and a side-by side concert with the SSO. As part of the orchestra’s Project Protege program, select Youth Symphony students may also perform with the Springfield Symphony on a subscription concert. The LiveWire program also offers Youth Symphony and Youth Chamber Orchestra members the opportunity to perform in a chamber ensemble setting on real gigs out in the Springfield community. Students in both the SYO and SCC enjoy performance opportunities throughout the year in a variety of settings. In 2018-2019, the SYO & SCC comprises more than 100 students from eight counties, coming from more than 25 schools, as well as homeschool programs. There are numerous financial aid opportunities for students wishing to enroll in the SYO and SCC.

For information or to obtain an application, call 937-325-8100 or email nomi@springfieldsym.org.