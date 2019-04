PORT JEFFERSON — The Stokes Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star hosted a euchre party, April 6, in the Masonic temple in Port Jefferson.

Prizes were awarded after 10 rounds of play. Linda Zerkle, of Troy, had the most loans. Larry Hess, of West Milton, was high man. Rich Wade, of Port Jefferson, and Roger Wooddell, of Sidney, were low man. Judy Graszewski, of Tipp City, of high lady. Connie Snider, of Sidney, was low lady.

Snacks were served during the event.