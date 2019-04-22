Dayton theater seeks child actors

“DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association has announced “Waitress, the Tony-nominated musical, will be premiering at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, June 25-30, for a limited engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of Lulu for the duration of the engagement.

“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.

The character of Lulu is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s final scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4 feet, 2 inches, and be no older than 5 years and 6 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

The search for Lulu will take place in Dayton, May 19, at 1 p.m., and will last approximately 3 hours at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. 2nd St., Dayton. The audition will consist of the child’s reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should provide a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience are not required.

The character of Lulu will be cast locally in each tour market, and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in four performances each during the one week engagement.

To register for an audition time, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050B4BA8AD2EA57-vta.

Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., is the only audition date. Missed auditions will not be rescheduled.