‘Book of Mormon’ dates change

DAYTON — The Victoria Theatre Association has announced that “The Book of Mormon’s” engagement at the Schuster Performing Arts Center, originally scheduled for May, has been rescheduled.

The new performance dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Current ticket holders will be moved into the same performance of the new engagement (e.g. Wednesday night to Wednesday night). Patrons should keep their tickets. They are still valid for the new performances. There will not be a Tuesday night performance.

If a ticket holder is unable to attend the new performance time or currently holds tickets for the Tuesday performance, he/she should contact the original point of purchase for the tickets.

Ticket Center Stage can be reached at 888-228-3630.