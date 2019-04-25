Dayton Opera sets chorus auditions

DAYTON — Dayton Opera has announced that auditions for the 2019-2020 Dayton Opera Chorus will be May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Singers auditioning for this professional, paid chorus are asked to prepare two pieces: one in a foreign language and one in English. The selections do not have to be from the opera repertoire. Auditions are open to all voices, and an accompanist will be provided at no charge. Artistic Director Thomas Bankston and Chorus Master Jeffrey Powell will hear all auditions. Auditions must be scheduled in advance. To schedule an audition or receive information, email mtreer@daytonperformingarts.org.

Those selected for Dayton Opera Chorus may perform in one or more of the following 2019-2020 Titans Season productions: Haydn’s “Creation” (Sept 21 and 22, 2019), Puccini’s beloved “La Boheme” (Nov. 15 and 17, 2019), Rossini’s delightful “La Cenerentola” (Feb. 28 and March 1, 2020), and the historical “Going for Baroque!” (April 24 and 26, 2020). All performances will be on the Mead Stage of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.