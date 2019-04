SIDNEY — The Loose Threads Quilt Club will offer a free quilting class, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Amos Center, 3003 W. Cisco Road.

The class will cover the basics, starting with what tools are the most important, and guiding participants through the quilting process to binding a quilt. Registration by May 6 is required. To register or for information, call 492-4379 or email linda@develvis.com.