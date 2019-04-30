Celebration of Hope Saturday

TROY — Alyssa’s Breath, a Sidney-based nonprofit supporting people with traumatic brain injury, will stage its second fundraising festival, Celebration of Hope, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, in the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. county Road 25A, Troy.

The event will comprise a cruise-in car and bike show; a children’s zone with bounce houses, fire trucks and a barrel-car train; food trucks; vendors; a golf ball-drop; entertainment; a run-chug-run beer race; and a speech at 2:30 p.m. by John Mills, a SCCA race car driver and traumatic brain injury survivor.