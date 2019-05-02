La Comedia presents ‘Newsies’

SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, is stopping the presses with its current production of Disney’s “Newsies.”

Set in turn-of-the-20th-century New York City and based on the 1992 Disney film, “Newsies” is inspired by the true story of the young boys who took on the newspaper giants by starting a union and going on strike.

It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

The production was directed and choreographed by Chris Beiser with music direction by Rebecca Childs, costume design by A.T. Jones, lighting design by Geoffrey D. Fishburn and scenic design by Ray Zupp.

In the cast are Ben-David Carlson as Jack Kelly, Alex Skarmeas as Katherine, Brooke Barker as Seitz, Beauty and a nun, Corry J. Ethridge as Romeo, Kyle Fleig as Mush, Michael Guerriere as Race and Elmer, Rachel Hoover as Hannah and a nun, Digger Howard as Snyder, Jacobi and the mayor.

Also Jonah Kramer as Crutchie, Alexia Juniper Minston as Bunsel, Beauty and a nun, El More as Medda Larkin, Tanner Neath as Finch and Henry, Ernesto Olivas as JoJo and Tommy Boy, Mark Reuter as Wiesel and Roosevelt, Nelson Riley as Oscar Delancy, Noah Rutkowski and Blaine Saunders as Les.

Also Ben Shimkus as Davey, Dylan Turner as Morris Delancy and Nunzio, Raleigh Tyler as Specs and Spot, and Stephen Kanpke, Griffin Greear, Codi Books, Ben Locke, Nelson Riley, Dylan Turner, Chris Kramer and Baylor Browning in the chorus.

Tickets for adults range from $61 to $74. Tickets for children 11 and under cost $30. All tickets prices include dinner.

“Newsies” continues through June 9. For tickets, call 800-677-9505 or visit www.lacomedia.com.