Themed, companion planting beneficial for gardener

Spring has arrived! The gardening season is in full swing and with that may come questions of what to grow. According to the Ohio State University Extension Office in Lucas County, themed gardens and companion planting can be beneficial to the gardener. Themed gardens are garden spaces that have one common theme.

For example, an alphabet garden would have plants from A to Z. An example would be, “Arugula, Beets, Carrots, etc.”

A butterfly garden might have milkweed plants, phlox, coneflowers, and black-eyed susan flowers to attract caterpillars and butterflies native to Ohio. An edible flower garden may contain edible flowers such as nasturtium, pansy, and violets for salads, desserts or decoration.

The other suggestion is companion planting. This term refers to vegetables that grow together and make the most of the garden space. There are specific plants that go better together than others, and can be planted throughout the spring and summer.

These examples include, but are not limited to:

• Spring companion plants = peas, carrots, beets, and leaf lettuces.

• Summer companion plants = sweet corn, cucumbers, and squash.

Whether you are interested in themed or companion gardening, The People’s Garden, located on Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney, is here to help. It is a local community garden providing food for the local Agape food pantry, as well as garden bed rentals, free seeds, and educational workshops to anyone in the community.

We encourage local churches, schools, and extracurricular organizations such as Girl Scout troops, 4H members, FFA groups, youth groups, and the like, to become involved.

May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., we will be hosting a garden work day, so come and help out, grab a lawn chair, and watch or visit with local residents. It’s sure to be a fun garden day.

Anyone with gardening questions, an interest in volunteering, and/or providing soil for filling garden beds, please call Conelia Dixon, at 937-726-9525.

By Michelle Stephenson

The writer is a volunteer at the People’s Garden.

