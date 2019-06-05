Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9.Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute debuts focus exhibition, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through June 23. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height,author and icon of civil rights.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and ShonaMacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, will exhibit a spring art gallery through June 16, featuring the art of KateHuser Santucci. All proceeds from the sale of Santucci’s artwork will support the development of Brukner’s Pollinator Garden. Admissionto Brukner is $2.50 per person (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop begins Monday, June 3, continuing each Mondaythrough July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• “Lunch date” at Auglaize Library; Wednesdays, at noon, through July 17, bring lunch to library to sit and view HBO miniseries, “Fromthe Earth to the Moon,” starring Tom Hanks.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s summer day camps. Two different weeks with half or full day options available for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Fees on per week basis — full day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $125 for BNC members, $150 for non-members; half day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is $75 for members, $100 for non-members. “Wild Wings” camp runs from June 17 through 21; “Wildlife Mysteries” camp runs from July 8 through 12. Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on both July 2 and July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host a “Sit N’ Sew,” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in June, in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and projects.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in June. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in June, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday and Thursday in June, beginning at 2 p.m. A movie will be shown this Tuesday — this week’s movie is “Star Wars the Last Jedi;” and constellation paining will be held this Thursday.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in June. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s storytime, each Thursday in June, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in June, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

FRIDAY

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present “Mozart and Mahler” concert, at 8 p.m., in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center.

• Tipp City “Community Night” summer concert series begins its 28th season; free music beginning at 6:15 p.m., with Groove Elation, followed by Eldorado Brown, at 7:30 p.m.

• An adult book club discussion group will meet at the Auglaize County Library, at 10 a.m.; book chosen for this meeting is “Immortalists,” by Chloe Benjamin.

• Tickets on sale, beginning at 10 a.m., for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Botkins Carousel begins, lasting through 9. Visit www.botkinscarousel.com for details.

• A patriotic concert and ice cream social will be held at the Shelby County Courthouse, 100 E. Court St., Sidney. The open-air concert will feature Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight. Event is free and open to public.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road, Sidney. Admission: $3.

SATURDAY

• Ferguson Construction Co. Relay for Life Team presents Touch a Truck and a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the company, 400 Canal St. Heavy machinery, safety vehicles, food, bounce house and garage sale. 498-2381.

• The 2019 Canal Music Fest will be held, at 7 p.m., at City Park, in Tipp City. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5 p.m — www.canalmusicfest.com.

• Brukner Nature Center will host an outdoor teacher retreat/nature-based training, led by The Eastern Region Association of Forest and Nature Schools, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ideal for teachers working with children 3 to 8 years of age. Lunch is included; bring canteen for drinks. Visit erafans.org/OTR-OH for more info and to register.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present “Mozart and Mahler” concert, at 8 p.m., in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center.

• Maestro Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present concert, titled “Mahler: Symphony No. 1,” at 3 p.m., in the Schuster Center’s Mead Theatre. Casual Q&A will follow in the Wintergarden of the Schuster.

• A headstone cleaning and restoration class will be held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. To register, visit www.woodlandcemetery.org/tours-and-events.

MONDAY

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m.All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• “Marble Run Mania” will be held at the Auglaize County Library, at 12 p.m., for ages 5 and over.

• Jungle Island Zoo will bring live animals to the Auglaize Library at 6 p.m. All ages welcome.

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Engineering COSTAR: The Mission to Repair the Hubble Space Telescope (HST),” with Kip Katterhenry, at 7:30 p.m., at First English Lutheran Church, 107 W. Mechanic St., Wapakoneta. Event is free and open to public.

TUESDAY

• The Piqua Library will host an essential oils class, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m., in the Founder’s Room.

• Auglaize Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m.All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host open hour of code lab for tweens/teens, ages 11 through 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; limited to 10 kids per session; no early registration required, but sign in prior to session start is requested.

• Education topics book club will be held at Auglaize Library for educators of all kinds to join in on discussion of books and articles on a variety of education topics. Discussion begins at 1 p.m.

• Auglaize Library will host multiple “Galactic Space Race” escape room events, at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., for ages 8 to 15. Call or stop at library to sign up for a time slot; up to six people in a group; 419-738-2921.

WEDNESDAY

• The Piqua Library will host a free UVMC blood pressure check, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the circulation desk.

• The Auglaize Library will host Mark Langan, carboard artist, for a carboard art workshop, beginning at 10:30 a.m.; for kids of all ages.

• Auglaize Library will host “Galactic Space Race” escape room events, at both 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for ages 8 to 15. Call or stop at library to sign up for a time slot; up to six people in a group; 419-738-2921.

JUNE 13

• Auglaize Library will host multiple “Galactic Space Race” escape room events, at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m., for ages 8 to 15. Call or stop at library to sign up for a time slot; up to six people in a group; 419-738-2921.

• The Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, will host “Transportation’s Critical Role in Shelby County History,” presented by Scott Trostle, beginning at 7 p.m.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Hancock, at ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

