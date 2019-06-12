Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute debuts focus exhibition, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through June 23. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height,author and icon of civil rights.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, will exhibit a spring art gallery through June 16, featuring the art of Kate Huser Santucci. All proceeds from the sale of Santucci’s artwork will support the development of Brukner’s Pollinator Garden. Admission to Brukner is $2.50 per person (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• “Lunch date” at Auglaize Library; Wednesdays, at noon, through July 17, bring lunch to library to sit and view HBO miniseries, “From the Earth to the Moon,” starring Tom Hanks.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s summer day camps. Two different weeks with half or full day options available for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Fees on per week basis — full day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $125 for BNC members, $150 for non-members; half day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is $75 for members, $100 for non-members. “Wild Wings” camp runs from June 17 through 21; “Wildlife Mysteries” camp runs from July 8 through 12. Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on both July 2 and July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host a “Sit N’ Sew,” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in June, in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and projects.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in June. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in June, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday and Thursday in June, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will make solar system bracelets.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in June. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s storytime, each Thursday in June, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in June, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Anna Civic Association hosts its annual homecoming, and this year, bicentennial kick-off event, June 14 through 15.

• Sidney Civic Band concert series to feature The Swing Era Big Band on the Sidney courthouse square, beginning at 7 p.m. Bring chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Check band’s Facebook page for updates, at www.facebook.com/sidneycivicband.

• Victoria Theatre Association’s Projects Unlimited Star Attractions presents, “Little Black Dress The Musical,” at 8 p.m., at the Victoria Theatre. Tickets available by calling 937-228-3630, or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Jazz Labs Dayton 2019 Student Showcase Concerts will be held in Boll Theatre, 300 College Park Ave., Dayton, at noon, featuring Student Combos; free and open to the public.

• The Human Race Theatre Company hosts, “LIZZIE” the musical, at 8 p.m., through June 30, at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Show times vary by day, visit www.humanracetheatre.org, or call Ticket Center Stage, at 937-228-3630, for more information or to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Video Games Live,” in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center in Dayton, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24; visit www.daytonperformingarts.org, or call 937-228-3630.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium, 119 W. Third St., Lakeside Marblehead, hosts “Next Generation Leahy,” for an evening of fiddling, singing, and dancing, beginning at 8:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

• Family Night in the Park with Mama Caught Fire, an all-female trio, will be held at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Steele Memorial Bandstand/Gazebo, beginning at 6 p.m.

• The Lockington Fire Department hosts a BBQ chicken/pork chop dinner to benefit the Black, Caudill and Shank families, who tragically lost Landin Caudill, 10, and Dalton Shank, 14, during the cabin fire June 2 in Michigan. Dinners available from 11 a.m. until sold-out, at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail. Includes chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips, and roll; $8 each; dine-in or carry-out. Calls may be placed directly to the firehouse on day of event, 937-773-5341.

MONDAY

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Brukner Nature Center’s “Wild Wings” camp begins, running through 21. Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium will host, “Silent Movies with Organist Clark Wilson,” at the Hoover Auditorium; movies include “Sherlock Jr.” and “Behind the Screen.” Begins at 8:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m.All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host open hour of code lab for tweens/teens, ages 11 through 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; limited to 10 kids per session; no early registration required, but sign in prior to session start is requested.

• Shelby County Master Gardener’s will present “How the Pest was Won,” a gardening program focusing on keeping critters out of your yard, at Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Free of charge.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium will host Patriots Symphonic Band beginning at 8:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• The Piqua Library will host “Miami Co. Parks Storybook Trail,” from 2 to 3 p.m.

• The Piqua Library will host “Novels at Night with Angie,” from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium will host, “Family Entertainment Series: Jonathan Burns.” Burns is a professional in physical comedy and has appeared on “France’s Got Talent.”

JUNE 20

• Auglaize Library will host “Intergalactic Space Magic,” with magician Jeff Wawrzaszek, of A2 Magic, from 6 to 7 p.m.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium will host award-winning singer Heidi Burson.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Hancock, at ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

