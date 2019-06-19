Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 20. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute debuts focus exhibition, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through June 23. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height,author and icon of civil rights.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s summer day camps. Two different weeks with half or full day options available for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Fees on per week basis — full day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is $125 for BNC members, $150 for non-members; half day, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is $75 for members, $100 for non-members. “Wild Wings” camp runs from June 17 through 21; “Wildlife Mysteries” camp runs from July 8 through 12. Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on both July 2 and July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host a “Sit N’ Sew,” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in June, in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and projects.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in June. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in June, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday and Thursday in June, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will watch “October Sky,” and make “galaxy jars.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in June. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in June, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in June, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Human Race Theatre Company hosts, “LIZZIE” the musical, through June 30, at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Show times vary by day, visit www.humanracetheatre.org, or call Ticket Center Stage, at 937-228-3630, for more information or to purchase tickets.

FRIDAY

• Sidney Civic Band concert series to feature “American Military Heroes and Pop Music” on the Sidney courthouse square, beginning at 7 p.m. Bring chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Check band’s Facebook page for updates, at www.facebook.com/sidneycivicband.

• Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium, 119 W. Third St., Lakeside Marblehead, hosts “Gary Lewis & the Playboys,” beginning at 8:15 p.m. Visit www.lakesideohio.com or call 419-798-4461 for more info.

SATURDAY

• Houston Community Classic will be held at the high school, from 10 a.m. to midnight. Food, games, music, and beer will be available.

• The Lake Improvement Association will host the fifth annual Summer Kickoff Festival in St. Marys, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., near the Villa Nova shelter house on the northeast side of Grand Lake St. Marys. Free admission; all concession proceeds to benefit improvement of the lake.

• The 19th annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest TV Spectacular will be held at the Schuster Center in Dayton. Visit www.gospelsuperfest.com for details.

• Vectren Dayton Air Show will be held today and tomorrow, at the Dayton International Airport. Visit www.daytonairshow.com for details.

• New Bremen Library, 45 S. Washington St., will host family-friendly space movie at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “Party Arty: Sizzlin’ Summer Salsa,” at El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, from 3 to 7 p.m.

• Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums will be open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month, from 1 to 4 p.m., through October. Email auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net for details, or call 419-738-9328.

MONDAY

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• WACO Historical Society will host “Young Engineer Summer Camp,” at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy, through June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Visit www.wacoairmuseum.org for more info or to register.

• Auglaize County Library will host Euchre, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

• Cridersville Public Library, 116 W. Main St., Cridersville, will host storytime beginning at 10:30 p.m; balloon animal workshop at 11:30; and kid-friendly space movie at 3 p.m.

• Cridersville Library will host a space movie at Otterbein Cridersville at noon.

• New Bremen Library will host Chris Rowlands live at 1 p.m.; New Knoxville Library, 304 S. Main St., will host Rowlands at 10:30 a.m.; and Stallo Memorial Library, 196 E. Fourth St., Minster, will host Rowlands at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host open hour of code lab for tweens/teens, ages 11 through 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; limited to 10 kids per session; no early registration required, but sign in prior to session start is requested.

• The musical, “Waitress,” will be presented at Victoria Theatre, in Dayton, through June 30. Tickets available at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• New Bremen Library will host “Space Science — Construct a Space Lander” event at 1 p.m. Registration required. 419-629-2158.

WEDNESDAY

• The Piqua Library will host “Brown Bag Books,” from noon to 1 p.m.

• The Piqua Library will host Internet 101: The Basics, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Cridersville Library will host “Rocket Science” for kids at 10:30 a.m.; “Astronaut Training,” at Tower Park, at 4:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Library will hold “Space STEM” event at 3 p.m. 419-753-2724.

JUNE 27

• Piqua Community Farmer’s Market held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call the library for questions, 937-773-6753.

• The Darke County Parks will host a DIY “Build-your-own terrarium” workshop. Bring a seal-able glass (or plastic) container (approximately 1 to 1.5 gallon). Class is for beginners; program begins at 6 p.m., at the Bish Discovery Center. Fee is $10. For more information, visit info@darkecountyparks.org, or call 937-548-0165.

• Cridersville Library will host “Sing into Space with Chris Rowlands,” at 4 p.m.

• “Alien Craft Time: Moon Silhouettes” project event at the New Bremen Library for children first grade and younger. Stop in anytime, but registration required.

• New Knoxville Library will host “SpaceCraft” event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Adult book club at New Bremen Library, at 1 p.m.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Hancock, at ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

