Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute exhibits, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through July 21. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height,author and icon of civil rights.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on both July 2 and July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host a “Sit N’ Sew,” from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in June, in the Louis Room. Bring your sewing machine and projects.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in June. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in June, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday and Thursday in June, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will watch “October Sky,” and make “galaxy jars.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in June. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in June, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in June, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

• The Human Race Theatre Company hosts, “LIZZIE” the musical, through June 30, at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Show times vary by day, visit www.humanracetheatre.org, or call Ticket Center Stage, at 937-228-3630, for more information or to purchase tickets.

• The musical, “Waitress,” will be presented at Victoria Theatre, in Dayton, through June 30. Tickets available at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

FRIDAY

• Sidney Civic Band concert series to feature “America’s ‘Broadway’ Shows,” on the Sidney courthouse square, beginning at 7 p.m. Bring chairs. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Check band’s Facebook page for updates, at www.facebook.com/sidneycivicband.

• “The Shawnee Tribe: Then and Now” will be held at Clary Gardens, 588 W. Chestnut St., Coshocton, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission free; call 740-622-8710 for more information.

SATURDAY

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from 2 to 4 p.m.

• The Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group will host an eight-hour course, which meets the training requirement for an Ohio License to Carry a Concealed Handgun. Class to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with one-half hour lunch break, at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Course fee is $75 per student, or or $65 each for two or more registering together. Pre-registration recommended. For information, call 937-878-2378, or email ohiogunsafety@yahoo.com, or visit www.handguntactics.com.

SUNDAY

• Annual Creative Strings Workshop and Festival will be held through July 5. Visit christianhowes.com/education, or call 614-332-8689 for more information.

MONDAY

• Deadline to apply for Brukner Nature Center’s fall/winter internship opportunity. For information, or to submit a cover letter and resume, contact wildlife@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host LEGO club for children, pre-teens, and families, from noon to 2 p.m.

• Auglaize Library will host “Writer’s Block,” for teens and tweens, beginning at 2 p.m. Includes writing exercises, a craft, and a snack. For ages 11 and up.

• Auglaize Library will host adult book club, from 6 to 7 p.m., to discuss the book, “How to Walk Away,” by Katherine Center. Copies available at the library.

• Cridersville Public Library, 116 W. Main St., Cridersville, will host storytime beginning at 10:30 a.m.; “Cosmic Crafts” at noon; and kid-friendly space movie at 3 p.m.

• Cridersville Library will host a space movie at Otterbein Cridersville at noon.

• New Bremen Library will host “Library Space Invaders: Constellation Kit” all day; registration requested.

• New Bremen Library will host technology help time, at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12 p.m., with IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller. Call the library, at 419-629-2158, or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction; may bring own device.

• New Knoxville Library will host technology help time, at 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., with IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller. Call the library, at 419-753-2724, or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction; may bring own device.

• Minster’s Stallo Memorial Library will host technology help time, at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., with IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller. Call the library, at 419-628-2925, or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction; may bring own device.

TUESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host knit and crochet circle, at 5:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome; bring project to work on.

• New Bremen Library will host “Space Oreo Science: Oreo Moon Phases,” at 1 p.m.; registration requested.

• New Bremen Library will host storytime at 6:30 p.m.

• Minster’s Stallo Library will host stories in the park, at the Paris Street Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

• Minster’s Stallo Library will host LEGO club at 3:30 p.m.

• A stargazing event will be held at K.C. Geiger Park, St. Marys, beginning at 9:30 p.m., in observance of the new moon. Call 419-738-8811 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host “Lunch Date.” Bring lunch to library to eat while watching HBO miniseries, “From the Earth to the Moon,” starring Tom Hanks, beginning at noon.

• Cridersville Library will host “Rocket Science” for kids at 10:30 a.m.; “Astronaut Training,” at Tower Park, at 4:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Library will hold “Space STEM” event at 3 p.m. 419-753-2724.

JULY 4

• “America Celebrates!” will be held at the Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road; will include performance by the Sidney Civic Band, in association with the Bicentennial Fireworks display, which is scheduled to being at 10 p.m. It’s recommended to bring a flashlight to assist in returning to vehicles; in the event of rain, the concert will be rescheduled.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Hancock, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

