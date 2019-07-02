Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute exhibits, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through July 21. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height,author and icon of civil rights.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in July, except July 19. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in July, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday in July, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will make “plants in space + alien terrariums.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in July. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in July, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in July, except the fourth, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

FRIDAY

• Old Time Country Jamboree will be held, from 7 to 10 p.m., at Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road, Sidney. $3 entry.

• Auglaize Library will host adult book club, at 10 a.m., to discuss the book, “My Dear Hamilton,” by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie. Copies available at the library.

SATURDAY

• The Piqua Library will host a vegan potluck, from noon to 2 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library will host a morning space movie, at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

MONDAY

• Brukner Nature Center will host “Wildlife Mysteries” summer day camp through July 12. Call for information, 937-698-6493.

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host “Marble Run Mania,” at noon. For kids 5 and older.

• Auglaize Library will host “Writer’s Block,” for teens and tweens, beginning at 2 p.m. Includes writing exercises, a craft, and a snack. For ages 11 and up.

• Cridersville Public Library, 116 W. Main St., Cridersville, will host storytime beginning at 10:30 a.m.; “Cosmic Crafts” at noon; and kid-friendly space movie at 3 p.m.

• New Bremen Library will host “Library Space Invaders: Constellation Kit” all day; registration requested.

• New Knoxville Community Library will host “Minnetrista Theatre presents: Little Red Riding Hood,” at 10:30 a.m.

• Stallo Library will host “Zoom Zoom Zoom I’m off to the Moon” story time, at 10 a.m.; registration required; “Spoon Man Show,” at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host education topics book club for educators. No registration required. Discussion starts at 1 p.m. Call library for more info.

• Auglaize Library will host “Totally Tweens & Teens” crafts and activities, from 11 a.m. to noon.

• New Bremen Library will host “Space Science: Balloon Rockets,” at 1 p.m.; registration requested.

• New Bremen Library will host storytime at 6:30 p.m.

• Minster’s Stallo Library will host stories in the park, at the Paris Street Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

• Minster’s Stallo Library will host LEGO club at 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host Space Camp, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration required.

• Auglaize Library will host Pixel Art, at 3 p.m., for ages 10 and up.

• Auglaize Library will host yoga at the library, at 6:30 p.m.

• Cridersville Library will host “Rocket Science” for kids at 10:30 a.m.; “Astronaut Training,” at Tower Park, at 4:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Library will hold “Space STEM” event at 3 p.m. 419-753-2724.

JULY 11

• Auglaize Library will host “Galaxy Glow Party,” for ages 4 and up, from 5 to 7 p.m. No registration required.

• New Bremen Library will host all-day “Craft Alien Time: Solar system necklaces,” for all ages; registration requested.

• New Bremen Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Library will host all-day Space Crafts; family story time at 10: 30 a.m.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Melanie Speicer, editor, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

