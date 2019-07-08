Music of American Composers Concert set for Friday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band summer concert series presents its fifth concert of the season, “Music of American Composers” Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. on the Court Square.

“Continuing our theme for the Shelby County Bicentennial, this concert showcases American composers, both old and new,” said Civic Band conductor Phil Chilcote. “We have a legacy of original music in this country by both immigrants who were allowed expressive freedoms, and more contemporary American composers, with newer music styles and instruments, that boldly gave voice to its own generation.”

Selections include “American Overture for Band (featuring the French Horns), On the Mall, Trumpeter’s Lullaby (featuring Myles Bowers, Trumpet Soloist, Mission Impossible, Thriller, Selections from All Shook Up and Mancini!. Also included will be two unique pieces of music: 1) The Great Locomotive Chase; a musical depiction of a race of two locomotives to get Yankee soldiers deep in to the south … and then back north before being stopped. The other selection is “Where the River Flows, An Historical Trilogy; three separate, but short pieces about the history of Ohio: The New Frontier, Bring Back My Child, and Great Chief; a music depiction of Blue Jacket and the Shawnee, who fought hard to keep their land until the Treat of Greenville in 1795, when they were forced to give up and leave behind virtually all of the Ohio Territory. The concert will conclude (before God Bless America and The Stars and Stripes Forever) the well-loved Saint Louis Blues March by WC Handy.”

As always, bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot pies will be given away to the winner of a random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.