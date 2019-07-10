Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute exhibits, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through July 21. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height, author and icon of civil rights.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, through Aug. 10, 2019.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in July, except July 19. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in July, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday in July, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will make “plants in space + alien terrariums.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in July. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in July, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., each Thursday in July, except the fourth, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

Brukner Nature Center’s summer art exhibit featuring photographs by Doug McLarty. The photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is $2.50 per person and BNC members are free.

“Where the Wild Things Are” summer overnighter at Brukner Nature Center on July 19, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. July 20. Maximum of 30 kids may attend. Cost is $25 for BNC Members or $30 for non-members (cash or check). Deadline for registration is Monday, July 15.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

• Auglaize Library will host “Galaxy Glow Party,” for ages 4 and up, from 5 to 7 p.m. No registration required.

• New Bremen Library will host all-day “Craft Alien Time: Solar system necklaces,” for all ages; registration requested.

• New Bremen Library will host story time at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Library will host all-day Space Crafts; family story time at 10: 30 a.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Sidney Civic Band concert, north side of the Shelby County Courthouse in downtown Sidney, Bring lawn chairs. Refreshments available, 7 p.m. In case of bad weather, concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God.

• Hot air balloon rally, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon, Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. launch, night glow, 8:45 p.m.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries, Schuster Center, 7:30 p.m., call 937-228-3630 for information.

SATURDAY , JULY 13

• Hot air balloon rally, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon, Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 7 a.m. launch, 6 p.m. launch, night glow, 8:45 p.m.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents Hitchcock Marathon at the Victoria Theatre, 11 a.m., call 937-228-3630 for information.

• History Alive at the Johnston Farm, Piqua, noon to 5 p.m.

• “In the Garden: Digging Deeper,” at Bish Discovery Center, Greenville, 1 p.m. For information, call 937-548-0165.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club, geared for students in grades 6 – 12, with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is just $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips. For more information contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• WACO Air Museum bi-plane rides, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy, for information, call 937-335-9226.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

• African Children’s Choir’s “Just As I Am Hymns Tour,” at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna, 10 a.m.

• Shelby County bicentennial lecture series, Bobbie Malone, author of the book “Lois Lenski: Storycatcher,” will give a presentation on the life and writings of noted children’s author, Lois Lenski,St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Anna, 2 p.m.

• WACO Air Museum bi-plane rides, 1865 S. County Road 25A, Troy, for information, call 937-335-9226.

• Chicken dinner fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville.The event will benefit Darke County Parks. Tickets can be purchased before the sale at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville, at the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St. Greenville, or from your favorite member of the Friends of the Darke County Park

• History Alive at the Johnston Farm, Piqua, noon to 5 p.m.

• 50th anniversary parade for the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon, parade from the fairgrounds to downtown Wapakoneta, 3 p.m.l picnic dinner and concert at Armstrong Air and Space museum after the parade.

MONDAY, JULY 15

• Technology Help Time, Auglaize County Public District Library, Wapakoneta, 1:30-3:30 p.m. For information, call 419-738-2921.

• Teen SRC Moon Phase Shirts, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, 2 to 4 p.m., must preregister.

• 60s day at the Water Park in Wapakoneta in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon.

• Wapakoneta by Moonlight in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon, 9 p.m. to midnight.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

• Stories in the Park, at the Paris Street Park in Minster, 10 a.m.

• Story Time, Auglaize County Public District Library, Wapakoneta, 10:30 a.m.

• Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, noon to 1:30 p.m.

• Novels at Night with Angie, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

• Knit and Crochet Club, Auglaize County Public District Library, Wapakoneta, 5:30 p.m.

• 50th anniversary launch day in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon with model rocket workshops and launches at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. For more information, visit firstonthemoon.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

• From the Earth to the Moon Launch Date, Auglaize County Public District Library, Wapakoneta,, noon.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

• Book Discussion, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

• Children’s Storytime, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Miami County parks Nature Quest for Children, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 11 a.m. to noon.

• Walk Piqua, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Teen SRC Movie, “Despicable Me 2,” Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

• Piqua Community Farmers Market, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 3:30 to6:30 p.m.

• Family Story Time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Writer’s Club, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Rural Urban Mass at the home of the Doug and Brenda Schmitmeyer family, 11811 Marshall Road, Versailles, 7 p.m. Mass Catholic Century Farm Awards will be given to 13 Catholic families. For information, call Catholic Social Action Office, 937-281-4125 or email rkunkler@catholiccincinnati.org.

JULY 17-19

Wilson Health Auxiliary’ s Christmas in July sale, Wednesday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 18,9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will take place in the main lobby of the hospital. Christmas merchandise and other items will be 50 percent off.

JULY 17-20

Summer Moon Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon in Wapakoneta. For more information, visit firstonthemoon.org.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Melanie Speicer, editor, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

