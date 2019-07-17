Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute exhibits, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through July 21. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height, author and icon of civil rights.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, through Aug. 10, 2019.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in July, except July 19. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in July, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday in July, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will watch “Space Jam.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in July. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in July, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Dept.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to noon., each Thursday in July, except the fourth, in the Children’s Dept.

• Registration open for the Shelby County Libraries summer reading programs; libraries located in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Programs will run through July 24, and is designed for kids from birth to fifth grade. Visit www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us for more information.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

Brukner Nature Center’s summer art exhibit featuring photographs by Doug McLarty. The photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is $2.50 per person and BNC members are free.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

• Family story time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• New Bremen Public Library, storytime, 10:30a.m.

• Vacation Bible School at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Mapkewood Road, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Book discussion, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

• Children’s story time, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Miami County Parks Nature Quest for Children, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 11 a.m. to noon

• Teen SRC movie, “Despicable Me 2,” Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 2 to 4 p.m.

Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Writer’s Club, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

• SRC movie, “First Man,” Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 2 to 4: 30 p.m.

• Sidney Civic Band concert, north side of the Shelby County Courthouse in downtown Sidney, Bring lawn chairs. Refreshments available, 7 p.m. In case of bad weather, concert will be held at Connection Point Church of God.

• Victoria Theatre Association, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY , JULY 20

• Maplewood’s Annual Country Fun Run/Walk, begins at 8:00 a.m. Race for the kids(1/2 mile fun run) and area firemen’s race. To register go online, http://www.cantstoprunningco.com/#!local-races/lalk8 or call the church at 596-8155.

• Kids Discovery Day, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., must preregister.

• Family Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day will include virtual reality experiences; various space-related demonstrations on topics such as rocket guidance, orbits and microgravity; a scale model display; special displays of artifacts and archival materials from the Collections and Research Divisions; a pop culture display; Star Wars costumed characters; and space trivia. Visitors can build rockets in the second building and launch them on museum grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while supplies last – weather permitting). Astronaut Mark Brown will be available to meet with the public and sign autographs on the Space Shuttle Exhibit in the fourth building from 10 a.m. to noon. BThere will be five presentations in the Carney Auditorium with the first beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the last beginning 4 p.m. on topics such as spacesuits; little known facts about the Apollo program; the effects of space on the human body and more. All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information including the complete schedule of activities, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.

• Darke County will showcase the second annual “Darke County Food Truck Rally & Competition” from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be rain or shine with free admission to the event.

• Kettlersville/Van Buren Township Firemen’s Picnic, Van Buren Township Firehouse at 8833 North St. in Kettlersville, 3 p.m. until midnight.

• Singles dance hosted by Darke County Singles Group, at the VFW 7262 ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, 8 to 11 p.m., admission $7 per person. For singles 21 and older. For information, 937-901-3969

• Eric Sowers Band to perform at Rock Piqua Concert, at the Canal Place between Winans and Susie’s Big Dipper, 8 p.m. More information about Rock Piqua can be found on their website at www.RockPiqua.com or by following them on Facebook.

• Victoria Theatre Association, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, presents “All the President’s Men,” 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

• Brukner Nature Center’s Bird Club, viewing of bird life from 2 to 4 p.m. Binoculars available for use.

MONDAY, JULY 22

• Technology help time, New Bremen Public Library, 1:30 p.m. IT Services Coordinator, Fred Miller, will be available general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call the New Bremen Library at 419-629-2158 or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction. Feel free to bring your own device.

• Technology help time, New Knoxville Community Library, 5 p.m. IT Services Coordinator, Fred Miller, will be available general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call the New Knoxville Library at 419-753-2724 or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction. Feel free to bring your own device.

• Technology help time, Stallo Memorial Library, Minster, 10:30 a.m. IT Services Coordinator, Fred Miller, will be available general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call the Stallo Memorial Library at 419-628-2925 or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction. Feel free to bring your own device.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

• Stories in the Park, Paris Street Park, Minster, 10 a.m.

• Brown Bag Books, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, noon to 1 p.m.

• Internet 101: the Basics, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Miami County Parks Storybook Trail for Children, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 2 to 3 p.m.

• Storytime, New Bremen Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

• Dine to Donate at Chipotle to Benefit Brukner Nature Center from 5 to 9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Chipotle, located 1934 W. Main St. in Troy. Chipotle will donate 33 percent of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flyer, which can be found online or show the flyer on their mobile device to the cashier.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

• Children’s story time, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Travel Talk: San Antonio, Texas, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

• Book Discussion, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

• Story time, New Bremen Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Story time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Book Buzz: Adult Book Club, New Bremen Public Library,, 1 p.m.

• Children’s Story time, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua,, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Piqua Community Farmers Market, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 3:30 to6:30 p.m.

• Family Story Time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Writer’s Club, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

JULY 18-19

Wilson Health Auxiliary’ s Christmas in July sale, Wednesday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 18,9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will take place in the main lobby of the hospital. Christmas merchandise and other items will be 50 percent off.

JULY 18-20

Summer Moon Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon in Wapakoneta. For more information, visit firstonthemoon.org.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Melanie Speicer, editor, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

