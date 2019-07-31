Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, through Aug. 10, 2019.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• Meetings concerning the Fort Rowdy Gathering will be held every Thursday in August at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The August 29 meeting will be held at Covington Community Park. Meetings are open to the public.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church will be holding Vocational Bible School for children ages Pre-K to 5th grade on Thursdays, August 1 and 8. VBS begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. A light supper will be provided. For questions and to register call the church office at 596-8155.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens August 1 for homeschooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Knoxville Library will be closed for renovation from Aug. 6 to 31. Patrons can visit other locations or visit www.auglaizelibraries.com. Library cards will work at Wapakoneta, New Bremen, Minster, Waynesfield and Cridersville locations. Library card numbers and PINs can be used to try the digital collection.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in July, except July 19. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in July, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club each Tuesday in July, beginning at 2 p.m. This week, participants will make “plants in space + alien terrariums.”

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY , AUG. 1

• Auglaize County Public Library will host “Evening Story Time” at 6:30 p.m. Activities include stories, silly songs, and a craft.

FRIDAY , AUG. 2

• Downtown Tipp City Community Night will be held at Second and Main beginning at 6 p.m. with the Tippecanoe Community Band and featuring the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• Auglaize County Public Library will host an Adult Book Club the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The book chosen for August 2 is “The Cafe by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan.

• Relay for Life of Shelby County opening ceremonies begin at the Shelby County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. This years relay theme is “There’s No Place Like Hope.” Event is open to the community.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

• Relay for Life of Shelby County closing ceremonies begin at the Shelby County Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, open from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold their annual Honey Harvest from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heidelberg Auditorium. The harvest will be presented by the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association. Event is free and open to the public to learn about the process of beekeeping.

MONDAY, AUG. 5

• Piqua Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the second floor computers and teach internet and computer basics. Register by calling 937-440-3465 and ask for Barb or email barbara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• Auglaize County Public Library will host The Adult Book Club from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be discussing the book “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

• New Bremen Public Library will host “Coding for Youth,” for children interested in coding at 5 p.m. Sign ups are free and the library’s IT Service Manager will walk them through different examples of coding websites as well as different apps used for coding. Limited to 10 kids per session. Laptops provided.

• New Knoxville Community Library will host a crafting event from 2 to 5 p.m. where children will create a canvas craft to give to their teacher when school starts. Register online or call the New Knoxville Library at 419-753-2724.

• New Knoxville Community Library will host “Coding for Youth,” for children interested in coding at 5 p.m. Sign ups are free and the library’s IT Service Manager will walk them through different examples of coding websites as well as different apps used for coding. Limited to 10 kids per session. Laptops provided.

• Stallo Memorial will host “Coding for Youth,” for children interested in coding at 10:30 a.m. Sign ups are free and the library’s IT Service Manager will walk them through different examples of coding websites as well as different apps used for coding. Limited to 10 kids per session. Laptops provided.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is offering a Vet-to-Vet Cafe for Veterans throught the Miami County area. Retired U.S. Armed Services personnel and those who have served in the U.S. Armed Services and have been honorably discharged are welcome to attend the free event from 7 to 8 p.m. at StoryPoint of Troy. Light refreshments will be served. Event is only for those who have served in the military who want to meet other Veterans, share stories and create new friendships.

• Auglaize County Public Library will host a Knit & Crochet Circle at 5:30 p.m. and welcomes people of all skill level to join members to share projects and socialize.

• Stallo Memorial Library will offer a movement activity for preschool children at 10:30 and kindergarten through third grade children at 11 a.m., presented by Boyd’s Dance Studios. Registration is required.

• Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Club for children in kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to bring their friends and imagination to create.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, open from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

• The Lake Improvement Association will host its 19th annual Bar Stool Open at the bars on Grand Lake St. Marys. The four-person team miniature golf tournament features stops at 12 different lake bars, a T-shirt contest, a pontoon/boat decorating contest and a photo contest. Tee time is at 9 a.m.; cost is $120 per team ($100 per team for early bird registration by Aug. 3). Teams can arrive by land or by sea, and the event will be held rain or shine. A prize party will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Celina Eagles. Teams can register at any participating bar: Celina Eagles, Celina Moose, Shoreline Grill, Shingle Shack, It’s It, Shockers, Behm’s, Sunnyside Inn, Bayview Pub, Rustic Haven, Duckfoot’s Bar & Grill and South Shore Sportsman’s Club.

For more information, visit https://lakeimprovement.com/event/bar-stool-open-2019.

• Piqua will host “Down A River, Down A Beer” from 6 to 10 p.m. Event will include a beer tasting featuring 99 craft beers and river fire rings.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Melanie Speicer, editor, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

