Historical Societies conclude fourth Sunday project for 2019

WAPAKONETA – In conjunction with Auglaize County: In Motion, the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums have been open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. since May.

The next fourth Sunday — and the final fourth Sunday for 2019 — is this weekend, on Oct. 27.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house: ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St.; Armstrong Air and Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta (open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with entry fee); Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville; Minster Historical Society, 112 W. 4th St., Minster; New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen; NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen; New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and Uniopolis Historical Society, E. Ohio St. (state Route 67), Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, state Route 198, will be open from dawn to dusk, as usual.

“We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit several of these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history from our many museums,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said. “We truly appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike.”

Auglaize County: In Motion is the heritage tourism initiative funded in 2017 by Ohio Humanities and based upon the themes of motion, movement and transportation reflected in so much local history. Support from Ohio Humanities, the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation, St. Marys Community Foundation and the City of Wapakoneta’s Lodging Tax grant program also allowed the historical society to print 20,000 16-panel brochures and 13 life-sized, self-standing banners that highlight In Motion sites around the county available for the public to visit. These banners will be available for viewing during Sunday’s event.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.