Learning Center opens opportunities to expand gardening knowledge

I am so happy and proud of the work that has been done by volunteers at The People’s Garden since we ended the season of growing in the fall. We have been preparing our Learning Center for classes that we intend to have, starting in the spring.

Electricity, heat, air conditioning, and beautiful wood paneled walls are making this garden a showplace in the area, along with the beautiful raised-bed garden. We plan to invite community groups to use the Learning Center at the garden and even the garden area itself for meetings, gatherings, volunteers to rest, and even small musical events. The sky’s the limit for our imaginations.

We love The People’s Garden and since we began growing vegetables in four raised beds for the Agape food pantry in 2014 we have worked hard to make improvements and offer opportunities for community members to be involved by volunteering and for learning how to grow some of their own food. We now have 54 raised beds and have been replacing the wooden beds with metal sides for better durability. Work is ongoing with maintenance and improvements being done even in the winter.

Classes are regularly held at Agape during the growing season for the pantry shoppers to find out about the garden produce, with the nutrition coordinator from OSU Extension teaching about how to use the vegetables that are grown in the garden along with other nutritious foods that are available in the food pantry. The classes are held inside Agape and also in the garden itself when the weather permits. Now we will be using the Learning Center for this. I can’t wait for the planting to begin!

Please feel free to visit The People’s Garden at Agape Distribution, 209 Brooklyn Ave., Sidney, to see what great things are happening for our community and surrounding area.

I want to personally thank all area groups and individuals who have volunteered to help build and maintain the garden and the Learning Center. Schools, churches, scouts, committees, farmers, businesses, Master Gardeners, retirees, and so many other people have enjoyed the garden and the peaceful surroundings there. We receive many words of amazement from anyone who knows about the things going on at The People’s Garden.

Come and join us for our monthly work days. We start planting in March. Watch for announcements on our Facebook page, Agape Distribution The People’s Garden, and/or in the Sidney Daily News about how to volunteer or how to rent a garden bed, and join in the celebration of this beautiful space in our community.

You may contact me to learn more at coneliak1@yahoo.com. You are welcome at the garden and encouraged to be a regular volunteer and/or start growing some of your own food. Garden coordinators and Master Gardeners are here to help you even if you have never gardened before. All tools, seeds, plants, water and guidance are provided. Hope to see you soon!

Fairlawn FFA students help with moving a garden bed for The Peoples Garden. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_PeoplesGarden1.jpg Fairlawn FFA students help with moving a garden bed for The Peoples Garden. Courtesy photo Shelby County Master Gardener Bob Barnhart crafts a trellis at the garden. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_PeoplesGarden2.jpg Shelby County Master Gardener Bob Barnhart crafts a trellis at the garden. Courtesy photo

By Conelia Dixon Contributing columnist

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.

