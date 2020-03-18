Gardening season kicks off at the People’s Garden

Spring is in the air. Brisk winds, sunny skies, and warmer temperatures. The ground is warmer too, which means the gardening season has begun. I’m excited to report we’re kicking off our seventh gardening season at the People’s Garden. It is Shelby County’s local community garden located behind the Agape Distribution Center on Brooklyn Avenue. If you haven’t done so, please stop by and stroll around the 54 raised garden beds and teaching building, and enjoy this unique piece of nature right here in Sidney, Ohio.

Why should you care about gardening? According to the American Heart Association, “stress may affect behaviors and factors that increase heart disease risk: high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, smoking, physical inactivity and overeating”. Gardening is a dual purpose activity. It helps physically from the work needed to plant, grow and harvest vegetables, and provides internal benefits from the nutrition gained by eating the produce.

If you’re interested in growing your own vegetables, we offer garden bed rentals that include soil and seeds. Also available is consultation with Master Gardeners and skilled volunteers, as well as educational gardening and food nutrition classes sponsored by the Shelby County OSU Extension Office’s Master Gardener and food nutrition programs.

The People’s Garden is in need of volunteers to assist with a variety of garden chores this season. Please contact Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525 for further details. Please join us on our first gardening class on growing leafy greens Sunday, April 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.

By Michelle Stephenson Contributing columnist

The writer is a volunteer at the People’s Garden.

