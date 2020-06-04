People’s Garden readies for the summer season

Happy summer from the People’s Garden. I want to inform you of a unique gardening opportunity in Shelby County. The People’s Garden is a community garden comprised of 54 raised garden beds and teaching building located behind the Agape distribution center on Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney. The produce from the unrented garden beds is harvested and given to the grocery shoppers who visit the Agape Center.

We also rent raised garden beds, assist with planting and growing vegetables, and provide seeds, soil, and tools for creating your very own veggie patch. We are happy to announce our teaching building is complete and will be open soon for garden related classes and workshops. The People’s Garden could also be used as a place to host exercise classes, music lessons, extracurricular activities, group studies, and much more.

This time of year the garden is in full swing. We have been working diligently and safely to grow the following vegetables thus far. They include but are not limited to: lettuce, kale, spinach, rhubarb, peas, mild and hot peppers, eggplant, radishes, okra, tomatoes, strawberries, spearmint, sage, and the list goes on!

One of the benefits to growing your own vegetables is knowing where your food comes from. Another is vegetables picked at their peak are highly nutritious. During this pandemic we need to focus more than ever on staying safe and healthy while nurturing ourselves and those we love. A great way to promote this is by growing your own food! If you’re interested in volunteering, renting a garden bed, or just want to tour the People’s Garden please call Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525 for more information.

Volunteers and patrons of the People's Garden gather to plant vegetables for the summer season.

By Michelle Stephenson Contributing columnist

The writer is a volunteer at the People’s Garden.

