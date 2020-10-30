Ohioans Watercolor Society Show begins Nov. 1

SIDNEY — The 43rd Annual Ohio Watercolor Society’s Art Exhibition will be on display in the art gallery of the Amos Library in Sidney beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 23. This year the library has the honor of hosting the opening show.

This competitive juried exhibition is a showcase for talent, diversity and energy of artists working in water-soluble mediums: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera. Awards of cash and materials totaling thousands of dollars makes this one of the premier art shows in the State of Ohio.

The gold medal winner this year is Cathy Welner, from Richfield, Ohio, with her painting of Winter Woods. Heidi Hanssen, from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the silver medal winner with the painting The White Shirt, and bronze medal winner is Frederick Graff, from Salem, South Carolina, with the painting Heritage Hill. Many of the paintings are for sale and a portion of the purchase price benefits the library.

“It truly is an honor to be the opening show for the 43rd Annual Ohio Watercolor Traveling Show. It is an outstanding display each and every year, and is a great sampling of the wonderful talent of our Ohio artists. I invite everyone to come and enjoy the exhibit!” said Suzanne Cline, library director.

Amos Library is handicap accessible and the display is free. It is open to the public during current library hours which are: Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, closed.

The Amos Library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney and is a part of Shelby County Libraries that has locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia.