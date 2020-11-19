Wrapping up the season

November has arrived! It’s hard to believe the holidays are just around the corner. It’s time to figure out what to do with the garden at this point in the year.

At The People’s Garden we are beginning the end of season work. This season we took in over 550 pounds of produce to pantry shoppers. The produce from the non-rented beds is picked by garden coordinators and volunteers then is washed, bagged and directly handed out to people in need. Helping to better the community one seed at a time.

At the homefront if you have a home garden, you might be wondering what should be done to the garden now. Here are a few tips on how to tend your garden in November according to the Ohio State Extension office master gardeners dept. They could include but are not limited to:

• Clean garden beds or plot of any additional weeds, debris, and leftover plant stems or foliage of annual plants and cut back perrenial plants for upcoming season.

• Add to your compost pile. Items could include: plant debris minus anything highly acidic like tomatoes, pickled food products, or any insect ridden plants. Fallen leaves, grass clippings without herbicide, prunings from bushes, coffee grounds, and low acidic vegetable scraps are good items.

• Clean garden tools and place in dry storage area to avoid rusting and other breakdown. Also, begin winding up garden hoses and getting them out of the weather to prevent cracking and preserve for use in the Spring.

If you like gardening and enjoy helping others would you consider volunteering or becoming a garden coordinator at The People’s Garden? We need assistance with the maintenance, upkeep, and harvesting of the garden. Also, this next season we’ll be offering garden classes and workshops in our newly renovated teaching building. All those interested please call Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525, or visit us on Facebook/Agape Distribution The People’s Garden.

By Michelle Stephenson Contributing columnist

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.

