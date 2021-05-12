Duck Derby, run set for June 17

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s 15th annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is being held on June 17, 2021, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. The fundraiser is open to the public, and individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate. This annual event is a fun and exciting way to support children within the local communities. By “adopting” a Duck Derby rubber duck for $5 each or six for $25, you not only have a chance to win the $1,000 cash grand prize and 30 other prizes, but people will make a positive impact supporting mentoring programs. The group will also be continuing the opportunity to adopt Defender of Potential Ducks for $25 each. The Defender of Potential Duck drawing is limited to only 250 tickets, offers better odds of winning, and one lucky person will be the winner of a $500 cash jackpot.

The Defender of Potential Duck winner will be drawn at 7:30 p.m., with the regular Duck Derby immediately following in Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek. Don’t miss out on the chance to see thousands of rubber ducks launched into the creek.

This year’s prizes include the $1,000 cash grand, two three-day tickets to 2021 Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes compliments of Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, four tickets to Kings Island compliments of Kings Island, Mini-Photoshoot with Claire Larger compliments of Claire Larger and a canvas picture compliments of Agape Distribution, $100 Ohio State Parks Gift Card and two fishing licenses compliments of Jennifer Henke and Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, handmade bowl compliments of WEH Wood Art & Brooklinen Robe compliments of Agape Distribution and a head scratcher, two salt room session coupons compliments of Moonflower Aromatherapy, $100 Walmart gift card compliments of Gillespie Construction, two tickets to Jake Owen concert and $20 gift certificate to JT’s Brew & Grill compliments of JT’s Brew & Grill, two Snow Trails Ski Resort Tickets, and two tickets to Thrill to Grill compliments of Versailles Winery.

The Duck-N-Run 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. Pre-registration for the 5K must be received by Monday, June 7, On the day of the event, 5K registration will begin at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m.

In the event of inclement of weather or COVID-19 restrictions that prevent organizers from being able to have the Duck Derby, the drawing for winners will be held virtually.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to promote your business and help an organization that supports youth in our community, various sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $200 to $750. Door prize donations and general monetary gifts are greatly appreciated as well. If you would like to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters office prior to Monday, June 7th, 2021.

To adopt a duck, visit https://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/duck-derby—duck-n-run-5k.html. Ducksay be adopted from Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru in Newport, board members, local community festivals, and the agency office located at 121 E. North St. in Sidney. For a complete listing of prize packages, sponsorship opportunities, online duck adoptions, online 5K registrations, and more information, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is a non-profit United Way member agency. Proceeds from the event will benefit our local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency which matches at-risk children with volunteer role models. These volunteers are screened thoroughly and meet with children at least two times per month offering guidance, support and positive role-modeling.