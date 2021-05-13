The Kid & The Riff Raff premieres in benefit concerts

PIQUA — The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted artists of all mediums this past year, especially musicians. More than $150,000 in entertainment budgets for Miami and Montgomery County nonprofits wasn’t spent in 2020. Over the past year, nonprofits were unable to host events and support musicians. This does not include the countless opportunities in restaurants and music venues across Miami and Montgomery Counties that were removed from musicians. The economic impact spills over into multiple other areas including restaurants, hotels, parking, and more. One of our main goals with this program is making sure musicians know they’re valued and appreciated by helping them regain some of their lost revenue from 2020.

The third concert of the video concert series premieres Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. with a performance from The Kid & The Riff Raff.

The rock cover band performs the best hits from the 90’s, 2000’s, and they aren’t afraid to throw some 80’s hits in either! “We only play HIT AFTER HIT!! All the greatest songs, every time” says the group. With sounds from Nirvana, to The Beatles, to Blink-182, to The White Stripes, to Stevie Wonder, to Def Leppard, The Kid & The Riff Raff sings it all! Hear some of the greatest hits from these bands this Friday.

“Dan Rosenbaum [lead singer] is a skilled Broadway performer and due to the pandemic, he’s back in Piqua,” stated Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “We hear a lot about how people are looking for a handout. I can assure you that these musicians would rather have been out playing these canceled performances than just accepting money for nothing. But we can’t replace these lost opportunities for them, we can just help them with a hand up, so they can get back to earning their money and creating for all of us.”

These concerts will continue to be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as the Indian Nation Station Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. They premiere at 7pm every Friday, that began April 30th and ending June 4th. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can donate to your local musicians, like The Kid & The Riff Raff, today on our webpage at https://piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an executive producer, producer, director or cast member and receive promotional benefits that range from listings in the opening and closing credits, to your logo in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter, to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund; donate a custom “ticket price” for the virtual concert; or donate freely. 100% of sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Our official media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellowsprings. Photos taken by Lammardo Studios.