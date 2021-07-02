People’s Garden offers first workshop in July

Hello from your local community garden located at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney, behind the Agape Distribution building.

We have been busy during our eighth season. We are excited to announce we’re offering our first gardening workshop Friday, July 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in our newly renovated learning building at the garden. It will be titled ‘Basic Gardening’ with guides and tips to help your garden thrive. Refreshments will be provided. We will be able to accommodate up to 10 people, and will practice social distancing and provide hand sanitizer. Registration is required for this workshop; please email coneliak1@yahoo.com or call 937-726-9525 to reserve a spot.

Currently we are harvesting chives, chard, kale, rhubarb, beet greens, peas, sage and parsley. We have a variety of vegetable seeds and plants this year ranging from tomatoes, okra, squashes and watermelon. The beds that aren’t rented by people in the community are planted and then harvested by garden coordinators and additional community volunteers. That food is taken directly into the Agape Distribution building for shoppers through the pantry.

We always appreciate volunteers. When visiting the garden a job list will be posted on the bulletin board in front of the learning center. The garden is open all the time so come walk around, work if you like, or just sit on one of the benches and take in nature.

Thank you again for your continued support of The People’s Garden! We hope to see you soon!

For more details on how to volunteer, upcoming classes, or visiting the garden contact Conelia Dixon at coneliak1@yahoo.com, or 937-726-9525.

Zach Stephenson helps with watering the beds at the People's Garden

By Michelle Stephenson Contributing columnist

The writer is a volunteer at the People’s Garden.

