People’s Garden gets geared up for fall gardening season

Fall is in the air but that’s not stopping the harvesting or growing at The People’s Garden, Shelby County’s local community garden.

We are located at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney behind the Agape Distribution Center. We’re in our eighth season and have been teaching beginner gardening classes, promoting the garden at the Sidney Farmer’s Market, and taking produce from unrented garden beds into Agape for qualified shoppers to use.

We’re having our next gardening class on site in our learning center Thurs. Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. We will discuss fall gardening, how gardening benefits people of all ages, and what you can do if interested in volunteering or renting a garden bed. Please register your name for the class with Conelia Dixon at coneliak1@yahoo.com

We have an organic operation and use insect deterrents such as garlic, hot peppers, essential oils, and believe it or not flowers! We are currently growing and harvesting okra, poblano peppers, rainbow chard, green tomatoes, and much more. We like to provide unique produce not normally found in the grocery along with staples such as spinach, beets, and green beans. The success of the garden comes from our faith, reliance on donations, and help from volunteers. There are currently three garden coordinators, and some regular volunteers. We post a job list on a bulletin board at our front porch.

The garden does not have set hours of operation except when there are classes or scheduled work days. We are accepting volunteers with any skill set to come and assist with the jobs at the garden. The garden is a wonderful place filled with nature. It’s for anyone interested in how to grow their own food, learn more about gardening, volunteer for a worthy cause, and/or have a positive impact on the community. We appreciate everyone who has stepped up to help! Your efforts have made the garden a success! Great things happen when the community pulls together for a worthwhile cause. During these uncertain times it is beneficial to have a calming place to go and decompress. The garden offers relaxation, nature filled sounds, and beautiful sights.

If you’re interested in volunteering, enjoying nature, or learning more about gardening please don’t hesitate to contact Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525.

The writer is a volunteer at the People’s Garden.

