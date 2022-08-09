CLFEST 22 adds pre-party, college football broadcast

WEST LIBERTY — Country Legends Festival in West Liberty has expanded to include two more events to their schedule. The country music festival on Sept. 3, at the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, previously announced their 2022 lineup which includes eight bands, two stages, and nine hours of continuous country music.

The festival will now host a pre-party on Friday, Sept. 2, featuring rising stars Drew Baldridge and Kylie Frey. The pre-party will take place form 8–11 p.m. and is a $10 cover charge at the gate. VIP tickets can be purchased on the CLFestival website (www.CLFestival.com) for $40 and include front row seating and a meet-and-greet with Baldridge. Food and both adult and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Baldridge’s song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” is currently one of the hottest songs on the social media platform TikTok. He has also charted four songs on the US Country Airplay Charts. Frey has notched four No 1’s on the Texas Regional Radio Report and features Bellefontaine musician Jesse Jarvis in her band.

During their main show on Saturday, Country Legends Festival will now also be streaming college football on a video wall, including the big game on Saturday night. There is no additional charge to watch the game.

Saturday’s show includes Nashville stars Craig Morgan, Terri Clark, Thompson Square and The Bellamy Brothers. The Saloon Stage includes performances from Springfield Northwestern graduate Kate Hasting, up-and-comer Taylor Austin Dye, and local bands Erastus and The Overdrive Band.

Advanced tickets for Saturday are available online at www.CLFestival.com. Day-of tickets will be available at the gate for a slightly increased price.