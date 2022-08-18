Theatre Guild to host fall auditions

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Theatre Guild will host auditions for their fall production of “Bell, Book and Candle.”

The auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce Building. Performance dates are Oct. 14-16 and 21-23.

If you are interested in helping out behind the scenes, the theatre guild is accepting help with costumung, set design and construction, sound, lights and props. For more information, call Jerry Pitchford at 567-204-5495.