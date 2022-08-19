Wilson Health Aug. 30 blood drive

SIDNEY – Support the regional blood supply and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Wilson Health community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

Register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 with Community Blood Center and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app.

Summer is ending and the Labor Day holiday weekend is arriving with an ongoing shortage of type O blood.

Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Registered donors will get a double entry into “The Game” drawing by registering to donate at the Labor Day Weekend Tailgate Party, Sept. 2-4 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.