SIDNEY — Wilson Health Weight and Wellness will be hosting a Walmart Grocery Store Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

The tour, led by Kristin Manger, RDN, will cover what to buy and what not to buy based on nutritional value. Manger will be showing attendees how to read a nutrition label and what to look for.

The group will meet at the Sidney Walmart in the produce department. For more information, contact the Program Director Heather Hughes at 937-498-5573.